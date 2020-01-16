Exclusive: ELECTRIC BOYS’ Vocalist CONNY BLOOM Premieres "Rulla På" Video

"Rulla På" is the first single from the upcoming solo album from one of the biggest rock 'n' rollers in Sweden - Conny Bloom of Electric Boys and Hanoi Rocks fame. Check out the BraveWords premiered video below:

Conny comments about the track: “It translates to ‘keep on rolling’ and is meant as a push for kids who have been bullied. You gotta shake it off and truck on”.

In the end of 2019, Target Group announced the signing of Conny Bloom, of Electric Boys fame. Conny Bloom's new album Game! Set! Bloom! will be released on March 13 on CD, LP and digital formats and touring in both Sweden and the rest of Europe will follow. The album is in Swedish and music-wise we're talking feel good classic rock 'n' roll.

"So here we are finally! I am now working with Target Group from Denmark for my solo stuff. They did a great job on the last Electric Boys album so coming up next is the release of my new album "Game! Set! Bloom!"", Conny Bloom says.

Last year the new album of Electric Boys, Ghost Ward Diaries entered #1 on the Swedish sales charts, received amazing reviews and showed the legendary Swedish rock 'n' roll band was back for real with amazing shows at Sweden Rock Festival, Nordic Noise, and more.