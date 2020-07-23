Exclusive: EPIC TANTRUM Premieres Two Videos For “Abandoned”

Epic Tantrum has released two videos for the song "Abandoned,” from their debut release through BraveWords!

"We received two different cuts of the video. They were similar but with different endings. The band was evenly split about which one we liked more. In typical Epic Tantrum fashion we decided to put both out," said the band through bassist Greg.

Epic Tantrum released their debut double full-length CD, Abandoned In The Strangers Room in January 2020.

"Throughout the record, the pilgrim focuses his anger at external pressures and frustrations, culminating in ‘A Howling,’” said Peter, guitarist and singer. ‘Abandoned' serves as a denouement, referring to an abandoning of the ego and self-absorption which imposes the illusion of those pressures," said singer Peter about the meaning of the track.

"We are thrilled that BraveWords.com wanted to premiere the videos on their site. It's really nice when people we people respect appreciate the music we worked so hard to create."

The band has been busy during quarantine and has started work on several other videos from Abandoned In The Strangers Room as well as new material they hope to release later this year.