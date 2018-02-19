Exclusive: ETHAN BROSH Premiers “Tomb Of The Gods” Video Featuring STEEL PANTHER's Satchel

Talented six-string master Ethan Brosh will be unleashing his third album on February 16th. Titled Conspiracy, the album’s 14 new tracks showcase Brosh’s stellar guitar work in the style of hard rock guitar instrumentals, which perfectly balances virtuoso playing and memorable melodies.

BraveWords is premiering the killer new video for “Tomb Of The Gods”! And better yet, the track includes a solo from Steel Panther axman Satchel!

Brosh comments: "I can't wait for the world to see my brand new music video for the song ‘Tomb Of The Gods’! It is by far my best music video without a doubt...The production of this video is second to none and came with lots of time spent, long travel and great effort by anyone involved, I couldn't be happier with the results! I think this video would be something very special for my fans to see, it is also a good introduction to my new album Conspiracy.

“This video carries the flag of my new record as it is based on the album cover made by the legendary Derek Riggs (Iron Maiden) and appears on Mars. The concept and the attitude of the new record would easily be felt by watching this video. I am amazed by some of the footage we managed to get and I am only hoping that in 2018 viewers will still have a 4 minute attention span to catch all the crazy footage we got! It doesn't all happen within the first 3 seconds! hahaha...For people who will get the record on Vinyl, CD or Digital download, if they are guitar fans or Steel Panther fans they'll be in for a real treat since they will get to hear the one and only Satchel play a solo on this very song on the album version! I'm genuinely excited for everyone to catch this music video and hear the new album Conspiracy!"

Full album pre-order and a PledgeMusic pre-order is underway, which includes exclusive limited autographed vinyl test pressings, exclusive bundles and VIP concert experiences.

Also, the production elements of Conspiracy were taken care of by some of the industry's all-time best, as it was mixed by Max Norman (Ozzy, Megadeth, Bad Company) and mastered by Brad Blackwood (Alison Krauss), while artwork was supplied by Derek Riggs (Iron Maiden). “This was a 3-year process of countless hours of work by lots of different talented people,” explains Brosh. “In short, we believe there is something for everyone on this album and you simply won't be disappointed!”

Brosh’s guitar playing has already been heard on recordings or in concert with SteelHeart, Michael Sweet (Stryper), Carmine Appice (Ozzy, Rod Stewart) and Eric Martin (Mr. Big), Yngwie Malmsteen, Jake E. Lee, Michael Schenker, George Lynch, Greg Howe, Dave Ellefson, Pat Travers, Eddie Money, Uli Jon Roth, Joe Lynn Turner, Mike Mangini, and countless others.

“I couldn't be happier with the way Conspiracy ended up sounding and looking,” adds Brosh. “I go all out when I make my records and this was no exception. I feel like I finally got it right this time, what I mean by that is that it seems to me like there's a much better balance between the amount of melodies and the more mellow sounds, while there's still plenty of intense high energy moments. I'm genuinely excited to finally release a record as an actual record! Again, we went all out with the vinyl, We spent countless hours of graphic design to give my fans the most enjoyable experience of getting an album. The vinyl sleeve has lots of extra pictures and artwork that you won't get anywhere else. It's also going to be a 180gram heavyweight vinyl from one of the top-quality manufactures. In my opinion that will be the most realistic way of getting lost in this record and experiencing what the intent of the music and concept are really all about.”

And shortly after ‘Conspiracy’ drops, Brosh will hit the road in support of the release, including dates with the one-and-only Ross the Boss. “I can't wait to get on the road with Ross the Boss this March!! My band and myself have been hungry to get back on the road and do another big tour with lots of cities in it. We are very much looking forward to coming back to some of our favorite places to play where we have a lot of fans and friends. Sellersville, PA is a place we can't wait to get back to, as well as Quebec City, and Toronto and Ottawa by now almost feel like a second home for us. We are psyched to finally get to play Montreal and also go far out to the west coast of Canada for a bunch of shows. Also, the west coast in America is long overdue and last time I toured there with my band was 5 years ago when we supported Yngwie Malmsteen. It's time to go back! This tour is also the first tour to support ‘Conspiracy,’ and I can't wait to start playing the new material and have the new look and all that fun stuff!"

Conspiracy tracklisting:

"Revival"

"Escape Route"

"Tomb Of The Gods"

"Collision Course"

"Sweet Evil"

"By Hook Or By Crook"

"Forgotten Melody"

"Mediterranean Breeze"

"The Road To Victory"

"No Spring Chicken"

"Gentle Heart Of Steel"

"Down Memory Lane"

"Cydonia"

"Major Sadness"

Preview: