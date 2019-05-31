Exclusive: FRANKLIN ZOO Premiere “The Chameleon” Video

The new single "The Chameleon" represents a piece of what stems from an almost clean slate for the Copenhagen-based progressive rock band, Franklin Zoo.

Even though their prior record Red Skies (Mighty Music, 2016) received much appraisal as an album and live tour, the group needed to find a new expression and a new theme. Thus, they parted ways with existential misery, depression, loss and death and set their sights on life, resilience, cohesion, social responsibility, and authenticity with less of a nihilistic backdrop, while still maintaining the dark contrasts that let life's light shine through.

This reflects the music, which is now at times more dynamic and lighter and at times still aggressive, dark and merciless. Overall, the music is more varied within and between each song than ever before in order to reflect the nuances of a heartfelt life.

“The Chameleon” is the first single from what is to become a full-length concept album.

The song is about over-adaption as a way to self-destruct by pleasing too much and thus becoming inauthentic and toxic to oneself and others; no matter if one's intent is ill or not. Check out the new single, premiered by BraveWords:

(Photo – Tim Gade)