Exclusive: FRANKLIN ZOO Premieres “Song For The Cynic” Lyric Video

Danish prog rockers Franklin Zoo is back with their new single and official lyric video for “Song For The Cynic”, premiered through BraveWords!

Even though their prior record Red Skies (Mighty Music, 2016) received much appraise as an album and live tour, the group needed to find a new expression and a new theme. Thus, they parted ways with existential misery, depression, loss and death and set their sights on life, resilience, cohesion, social responsibility, and authenticity with less of a nihilistic backdrop, while still maintaining the dark contrasts that let life's light shine through.

This reflects the music, which is now at times more dynamic and lighter and at times still aggressive, dark and merciless. Overall, the music is more varied within and between each song than ever before in order to reflect the nuances of a heartfelt life.

Lineup:

Rasmus Revsbech, Vocals

Anders Rune Hansen, Bass

Søren Dabros, Guitar

Daniel Hecht, Guitar

Lars Bahr, Drums