Exclusive: FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS Premieres “River Of Hate” Video

One of Denmark’s hardest touring bands, Freddy And The Phantoms, has premiered their new single and video for “River Of Hate” through BraveWords! The track, featuring a guest solo from Danish guitar play Soren Andersen, is taken from the band’s upcoming album, A Universe From Nothing, due for release April 24 through Mighty Music.

"‘River Of Hate’ is a picture of how politicians and the media feeds on promoting fear, hatred and dividing people into us and them. Trump is the leader of the current movement - the king of lies and deceit,” vocalist/guitarist Freddy Schnoor comments.

On Freddy And The Phantom's fifth album, A Universe From Nothing, the band embark on a new epic chapter in the history they have been writing over the past decade. The door to the future is open and the band now finds itself in a dystopian and dangerous universe, where the threat of doom is constantly lurking in the shadows. There is no easy answer to the highly conceptual new album, which has been inspired by both Dante's The Divine Comedy, Stephen Hawking's A Brief History of Time, and the world's current climate crisis. These heavy themes have also resulted in a heavier and tougher musical expression. A musical transformation that has sent the band into a heavy and sci-fi-rock universe, but without leaving their basic DNA of blues music behind.