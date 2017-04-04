Exclusive: FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS Unleash The “Kentucky Killer” Video

Freddy And The Phantoms are ready with their fourth record, Decline Of The West, and the Danish blues rockers step into character on a grandiose, bluesy odyssey that showcases their dramatic width of expression. Swampy blues, heavy desert rock of epic art rock ballads are united in their timeless Nordic melancholy. True to the legacy of the blues, there’s a certain darkness lurking on every corner, in the albums’ alchemist combination of southern gothic, existential dread and its tale of a civilization in decline. BraveWords is premiering the new Quentin Tarantino inspired video for “Kentucky Killer”. “Kentucky Killer” is an obscure tale of a psychopathic lawman deep in the south.

"The album title Decline Of The West has become quite prophetic during the making of the record. The changes we have seen in Europe and the US over the last year, where fear and xenophobia seems to overrule principles as human rights and solidarity are really disturbing. In addition to this, our collective lack of historical knowledge and our reckless quest for economic growth seems like a deadly cocktail.” - Frederik Schnoor , Freddy And The Phantoms

Freddy And The Phantoms have established themselves as one of the most respected blues rock acts in Denmark known for their breathtaking live shows and musical skills of international standards. The band have already paid their dues supporting legends as The Eagles, Twisted Sister and Blackberry Smoke and played many of the biggest venues and festivals in Denmark.

Decline Of The West was recorded in the band’s own studio in Copenhagen and mixed and mastered in Rumble Room by Rune René Hansen.

Remember to check out the rare guest appearance by the American guitarist Billy Cross (Bob Dylan, Link Wray, Meat Loaf) who adds a spark of rock ‘n’ roll magic to the nostalgic track “NYC 1965”.

Decline Of The West is out April 21st on CD, LP, and Digital Download by Mighty Music / Target Group.