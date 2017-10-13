Exclusive: GRANNY 4 BARREL Premier “Freak Flag” Video

Imagine if Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, and Alice Cooper had a grandmother that fronted a rock band... enter Granny 4 Barrel. A Neo-Victorian steampunk shock rock nightmare - she is the Matriarch of Metal! The rocker “Freak Flag” is the first single/video of many to come (released via Mighty Loud Records and produced by Jeff Tomei), a song about being true to yourself.

And the band’s singer (who goes by the name Granny) is a true original - “She represents freedom of expression, no limits on a person, and I channel her rage and insanity. In society, there are these stereotypes based on age, sex, race etc. Granny just shatters the mold! Her mantra is unleash your true self... make your own rules, anything is possible.” Be prepared to be shocked and rocked, by Granny 4 Barrel. BraveWords is premiering the first single and video, "Freak Flag":

Who is this matriarch of metal? “Granny is an alter-ego character, an amalgam of contradictions, a dichotomy of old and feeble meets youth, power and vigor,” explains the singer of Granny 4 Barrel, who goes by the name Granny. The first song released to radio is ‘Freak Flag’, that’s the theme of the song - ‘Be true to yourself...let your Freak Flag Fly.”

The "Freak Flag" single is available for purchase here.

It’s been far too long since the likes of Alice Cooper, Ziggy Stardust / David Bowie, Rob Zombie, and Marilyn Manson shocked and rocked their way up the charts and into arenas. Finally, the rock world has their next band that combines hard-hitting rock and theatrics - Granny 4 Barrel - who've unveiled the first in a series of singles, “Freak Flag”.

The video, which can be seen above, was filmed in Nashville, TN by director name John Billings. "We put a casting call out for eccentric people, who wanted to be a part of a rock video, people who were not afraid to express themselves, people who felt they have a certain look or talent that makes them unique. We shot in this old church. We had a crowd of people - there was a ton of energy in the room and everyone looked amazing. What makes the video extra special is that these are just real people looking the way they look and doing the things that they do every day!”

Produced by Jeff Tomei (Jerry Cantrell, Smashing Pumpkins, Matchbox Twenty) and issued via Mighty Loud Records, (distributed by InGrooves / Universal), further singles will be arriving in the coming months. This will include "Nitro Sexy" (“basically, the two words describe it - “speed and sex”), "She Likes Guns" (“it’s got innuendo, and a sexy vibe”), and "Piledriver" (“about a villainess femme fatale... a common theme on the record”).

Lastly, is the Granny 4 Barrel live experience, which is like no other rock artist. “They’re going to see shock rock at its finest. It’s a heavy band, with a horror vibe and strong hooks, it’s visual eye candy, and if you’re into the sounds of metal bands, industrial bands, and violin mixed with theatrics then this band is for you.”

For further info, visit the official Granny 4 Barrel Facebook page or granny4barrel.com.