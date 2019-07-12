Exclusive: GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere “Path We Stray” Video

Australia's Greystone Canyon have premiered their music video "Path We Stray" off the band's Wild West inspired debut album While The Wheels Still Turn released during 2018 via Rockshots Records (EU/NA) and Hellfire Records (AU). If you're a fan of classic metal in the vein of influences such as Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne, and Megadeth, then this will be right up your alley. Check out the BraveWords premiered video below:

The band adds:

"The song starts with some huge rhythmic percussion providing the backbone for Richard's Steve Vai inspired melody. Sounding similar to something Megadeth may have done in the early '90s with a chugging verse and pre-chorus key change before shifting to another big chorus. The song deals with the subject matter of where we go after this life. The song ends with some dark solo guitar harmonies disappearing into a phaser."

In the ‘70s and ‘80s, Australia gave the world great hard rock/metal acts like AC/DC and Rose Tattoo. Now, joining those Aussie giants of rock is Greystone Canyon.

The band released their debut album While The Wheels Still Turn on March 9th, 2018, in Europe, U.S.A, and Canada through Rockshots Records and on Hellfire Records in Australia on March 12th, 2018.

The album was tracked at the splendidly named Goatsound Studios in Melbourne, Australia, and then mixed in Canada, making ‘the album a real rock n’ roll frequent flyer. Mixing duties were undertaken by none other than Grammy-nominated producer and legend Glen Robinson, who had engineered, mixed and produced equally legendary acts like Annihilator, Queensryche, and Voivod.

Inspired by legends like Led Zeppelin, Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth and King Diamond, While The Wheels Still Turn is an album that could not only sit well beside the works of those legends, but with the current tsunami of all things the ‘70s and ‘80s inspired, Greystone Canyon are in the right place at the right time. We are traveling back to the future and they are the soundtrack!

As vocalist/guitarist Darren Cherry proudly states.

“We really wanted to make an album similar to old Ozzy Osbourne record where songs like ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘Goodbye To Romance’ can sit comfortably. This is music from the heart and soul!”