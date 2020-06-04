Exclusive: GRUMPYNATORS Premiere “Still Alive” Video

Exclusive: GRUMPYNATORS Premiere “Still Alive” Video

Danish rock/metal stars Grumpynators will release their new album, Still Alive, in August via Mighty Music/Target Group. BraveWords is premiering the new video for the title track:

Grumpynators state “Still Alive” is “a song about doing what you love and the fantastic feeling you get when you do it.”

Video by: Julie Montauk. Recorded, produced and mixed by Soren Andersen at Medley Studios, Copenhagen.

Gruympynators line-up:
Christian Nørgaard - Guitar
Jakob Øelund - Double Bass
Emil Øelund - Guitar + Vocals
Per Fisker - Drums



