Exclusive: GRUMPYNATORS Premiere “Still Alive” Video
June 4, 2020, an hour ago
Danish rock/metal stars Grumpynators will release their new album, Still Alive, in August via Mighty Music/Target Group. BraveWords is premiering the new video for the title track:
Grumpynators state “Still Alive” is “a song about doing what you love and the fantastic feeling you get when you do it.”
Video by: Julie Montauk. Recorded, produced and mixed by Soren Andersen at Medley Studios, Copenhagen.
Gruympynators line-up:
Christian Nørgaard - Guitar
Jakob Øelund - Double Bass
Emil Øelund - Guitar + Vocals
Per Fisker - Drums