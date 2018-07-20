Exclusive: HATCHET Premieres "Silent Genocide" Music Video

Bay Area metal staples Hatchet have teamed up with BraveWords for the release of their video for "Silent Genocide", the new single from their Dying To Exist album, in stores now via Combat Records/EMP Label Group.

"Silent Genocide" follows up “Desire For Oppression” which received mass rotation at Metal Radio, including full rotation on powerhouse Sirius outlet Liquid Metal, as well as peaking at #9 on the NACC Heavy charts for Metal Radio.

Dying To Exist also gave the band, and the revived Combat, their highest ever sales debut, charting on several Billboard charts the week of release, including #24 on the Hard Rock Albums sales chart, #23 on the Heatseekers Album chart, and #5 on the Heatseekers Pacific.



Hatchet is currently in the final week of the Summer Of Steel tour with Exmortus, which wraps up on July 24th in Oakland, CA.

Fueled by the twin guitar attack of vocalist Julz Ramos and Clayton Cagle, bassist Devin Reiche, and drummer Ben Smith, Hatchet have built a name and reputation for themselves carrying the torch of classic Bay Area Metal, through three prior full-length releases of high-energy, intense Thrash, (including their 2008 Metal Blade debut Awaiting Evil, 2013’s Dawn Of The End, and their latest The End Records’ offering, 2015’s Fear Beyond Lunacy) and countless tours supporting names like Metal Church, Flotsam And Jetsam, Soilwork, Warbringer, Act Of Defiance, Exmortus, Doyle, DRI and more. The new album promises to be the band’s heaviest and most focused release to date.

Combat was relaunched in 2017 by Ellefson, and partner Thom Hazaert, with all releases manufactured and distributed by Ellefson’s EMP Label Group, via Amped in North America, and SPV in Europe.