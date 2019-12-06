Exclusive: HAZZERD Premieres “Victim Of A Desperate Mind” Lyric Video

Calgary-based thrash group Hazzerd – whose sophomore album, Delirium, will be released January 24 via M-Theory Audio – have unveiled a lyric video for their blistering new song “Victim Of A Desperate Mind.” The clip, designed by Rafael Ortega of Ecliptic Visions, is being premiered through BraveWords! Check it out and get thrashed with Hazzerd!

“Victim Of A Desperate Mind” is also now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and other digital platforms. In addition, the song is one of two “instant grat” downloads that are included with digital pre-orders of “Delirium.” Physical pre-orders on CD, cassette and limited-edition colored vinyl can be reserved at this location.

Says drummer Dylan Westendorp, “'Victim Of A Desperate Mind' is one of the longer cuts on Delirium, and it has some of the album's darker lyrical content. The song revolves around the topics of addiction, depression and suicide, issues that are unfortunately very real in today’s society. The lyrics are written from the perspective of a person who is trapped in their own mind and stuck with their dark thoughts. Even though these are not the most positive lyrics, we have hope that someone who is going through this type of situation will hear them, relate and realize that they are not alone. Musically, 'Victim' is one of the more complex songs we have written to date. Overall, we feel it's the best song to unveil as the second taste of our upcoming record.”

The album, which features cover artwork by Andrei Bouzikov (Municipal Waste, Skeletonwitch, Toxic Holocaust), was recorded earlier this year at Calgary's MCC Recording Studio and mixed and mastered by Johnny Gasparic (Into Eternity).

Hazzerd was initially formed by drummer/lead vocalist Westendorp and guitarist Brendan Malycky, two Calgary teens who were inspired by the early work of thrash legends such as Overkill, Metallica and Anthrax. The group self-released their debut EP, “Victimize The Innocent,” in 2014. The following year, the band recruited then-18-year-old lead guitarist Toryin Schadlich.

In 2017, soon after solidifying the group's lineup with the addition of bassist David Sprague, Hazzerd recorded their full-length debut, Misleading Evil, which was released via Canada's World War Now Records.

This year, Hazzerd caught the attention of M-Theory Audio after being featured on Gimme Radio, where Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine championed the group as a promising thrash hopeful. He also included the band on his personal list of record collection picks, where Hazzerd were one of only two up-and-coming artists (the other being Power Trip) listed.

In recent years, Hazzerd has performed alongside the likes of Striker, Vicious Rumors, Archspire, Spellcaster, and Grim Reaper in addition to playing noted Canadian festivals such as Loud As Hell and Armstrong MetalFest. Lately, the group completed a successful string of shows across Canada supporting Hatchet. Hazzerd’s next scheduled appearance will take place this Saturday, December 7 at the Starlite Room in Edmonton, Alberta as part of Metal For Mutts – a charity event to benefit the Edmonton Humane Society. More information is available on Facebook.

Tracklisting:

"Sacrifice Them (In The Name Of God)"

"A Tormented Reality"

"Sanctuary For The Mad"

"Victim Of A Desperate Mind"

"Call Of The Void"

"Dead In The Shed"

"Illuminated Truth"

"Waking Nightmare"

"The Decline"

"The End" (Outro)

"A Tormented Reality" lyric video:

Lineup (left to right in top photo):

Toryin Schadlich: Guitars

Dylan Westendorp: Drums/Lead Vocals

David Sprague: Bass

Brendan Malycky: Guitars