Exclusive: HEADLESS Feat. Former YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Singer GÖRAN EDMAN Premiere “Risin’ Up” Lyric Video
June 4, 2020, 9 minutes ago
“Risin’ Up” is the new single and lyric video from progressive metal/hard rock band Headless. Featuring ex-Yngwie Malmsteen vocalist Göran Edman, check out the BraveWords premiered lyric video:
“Risin' Up” is a song about environmental awareness written and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic. Edman wanted to suggest an ethical perspective to the new generations, urging them to rise from the current dystopian scenarios. The song was mastered by Grammy Award winner Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound Studios.
Artwork by: Alessndro Di Michele:
Lineup:
Göran Edman - Vocals
Walter Cianciusi - Guitars
Dario Parente - Guitars
Domenico Di Girolamo - Bass
Enrico Cianciusi - Drums