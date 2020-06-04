Exclusive: HEADLESS Feat. Former YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Singer GÖRAN EDMAN Premiere “Risin’ Up” Lyric Video

“Risin’ Up” is the new single and lyric video from progressive metal/hard rock band Headless. Featuring ex-Yngwie Malmsteen vocalist Göran Edman, check out the BraveWords premiered lyric video:

“Risin' Up” is a song about environmental awareness written and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic. Edman wanted to suggest an ethical perspective to the new generations, urging them to rise from the current dystopian scenarios. The song was mastered by Grammy Award winner Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound Studios.

Artwork by: Alessndro Di Michele:

Lineup:

Göran Edman - Vocals

Walter Cianciusi - Guitars

Dario Parente - Guitars

Domenico Di Girolamo - Bass

Enrico Cianciusi - Drums