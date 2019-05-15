Exclusive: HEAVY AS TEXAS Featuring Members Of EXHORDER Premiere “King Of Fools” Video

Acclaimed guitarist Marzi Montazeri and vocalist Kyle Thomas - otherwise recognized as members of Louisiana-based metal pioneers Exhorder - released their brand new self-titled album on April 19th via Crunchy Western Records. Orders are available on iTunes and the band’s official website. BraveWords is premiering the new video for "King Of Fools"! Check it out now:

"In 'King Of Fools,' we find the reigning despot accompanied by mirth and sensuality even though his march finds him in the complete wreckage of his metaphorical kingdom. His once powerful domain is now a crumbling shadow, his rule now over no one but his diminished acolytes. Truly, he is a King of Fools as he fades away from us to face the inevitable nothingness of his being." - Guitarist Marzi Montazeri

"Although I always feel lyrical meaning is subjective, we all fear being taken advantage of and made to look like a fool. This song captures the insecurity of what it's like to be greatly valued or admired in public, but thieves and detractors have their way behind the scenes. Sometimes only his queen can make the king feel safe." - Vocalist Kyle Thomas

For the album, Heavy As Texas tapped renowned drummer Anup Sastry (Marty Friedman, Jeff Loomis, Skyharbor) and notable engineer and multi-instrumentalist Chris Collier (Korn, Prong, Winds of Plague) on bass. Currently, the Houston, TX-based band's line-up is rounded out by full time members Lenwood Sonnier on bass, and James Goetz on drums.

The new Heavy As Texas album was produced by guitarist Marzi Montazeri, with mix and mastering duties handled by Chris Collier.

Marzi Montazeri says, "I started this project simply because I wanted to perform new music but wasn't able to sing and play complex rhythms at the same time. So I thought, I'll stick to my strengths - the guitar and writing songs! I brought in a vocalist that would fit it perfectly - the one and only Kyle Thomas! As soon as Kyle joined everything musically fell into place."

Heavy metal fans may also recognize guitarist Marzi Montazeri for his contributions to various projects featuring Philip Anselmo throughout the years, as well as his performances with the annual Randy Rhoads Remembered events at NAMM. Vocalist Kyle Thomas is also recognized for his time with Alabama Thunderpussy.

"Blind" lyric video:

“To Keep A Promise” video:

(Photo by: Bryan Anderson)