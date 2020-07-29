Exclusive: HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God” Lyric Video

Montreal’s Homicide have a new album “Left For Dead” that is ready to take the world by storm on August 21st, 2020; the first offering since the band went dark 25 years ago. “Scourge of God” is the first single off the album and the sonic grand entrance Homicide makes back into the metal scene.

What has been coined as “apocalyptic thrash” is coming back for fans and Homicide states it is like the first album, but on steroids. With a considerable amount of experience under their belts, this new album promises to be an instant classic. A no holds barred tour de force. The band shares the premise and musical intricacies behind the single:

“It gets things off to a fine start and is a reminder of just how good the storytelling style of vocalist Gabriel Morency is as he delivers a tale of the wrath of God. Mid-tempo evil chugs keep things going nicely and the riffs pay homage to the Bay Area Thrash scene with a nostalgic tooth gap grin while that whammy bar drop is a nice touch. It’s one of those tracks that cuts at a point when it could happily go on for another few minutes and that’s always the hallmark of quality.”

This is the soundtrack for listeners who are looking to conquer the world. Whether you’re driving, working out, or just looking for something to bang your head to, the fast and furious stylings of Homicide are going to hit the spot. All killer and no filler Homicide is suitable for fans of Venom, Exodus, and Motorhead.

BraveWords is premiering the new lyric video, “Scourge Of God”, check it out below:

The “Scourge Of God” single is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play here.

Tracklisting:

“Shot To Hell”

“Point Blank Range”

“Left For Dead”

“Enemy Of The State”

“Nightmares Of The Apocalypse”

“Scorched Earth”

“Scourge Of God”