Exclusive: IMMORTAL GUARDIAN Premier Lyric Video For New Song "Zephon"

BraveWords is premiering a lyric video for "Zephon", the debut single from the forthcoming Immortal Guardian album Age Of Revolution, out on September 28th via M-Theory Audio. The single is available now on all digital streaming and download platforms.

Says vocalist Carlos Zema: "“We chose 'Zephon' to be the first single off our new album because sonically it represents the new heavier direction of the band, and lyrically, addresses worldwide issues regarding the domination by the powers that be. The song explains, in a figurative way, the legacy of rebels throughout history and suggests the role we must now play. With the title and chorus being centered around the reference of a great equalizer figure in John Milton’s Paradise Lost, the message is conveyed that we must become the Zephon character. It is now our responsibility to “Bring down the inhumane”. The cover art that I designed compliments the song as it goes together with the issues we discuss in the lyrics. Touching on the concept of entering an Age of Revolution and a total awakening of the mind.”

The Texas-based “super metal” quartet Immortal Guardian - whose founding member Gabriel Guardian has earned extensive notoriety for his ability to shred on guitar and keyboard simultaneously - recently signed with M-Theory Audio.

Hailing from the same state as guitar greats Dimebag Darrell and Stevie Ray Vaughan, Immortal Guardian proudly fly the flag of musical innovation and virtuosity for the Lone Star State. Over the past few years, the group has released two acclaimed EPs, Revolution Part I (produced by Roy Z of Halford/Bruce Dickinson fame) and Super Metal: Edition Z, that showcased a full-frontal metal assault of anthemic melodies, technical rhythms, furious shred and high-flying vocals by Brazilian singer Carlos Zema (Outworld).

In support of their EPs, the group has made jaws drop on stages in not only their home state - where they've performed alongside some of the biggest names in metal, including Judas Priest, Dragonforce, Kamelot, Symphony X, Sonata Arctica, Slayer, Metal Church, Soilwork and Steve Vai - but also abroad in countries such as Brazil and Russia, and during high-profile performances at ESPN's X Games, South By Southwest and the Fun Fun Fun Fest.

In addition, Gabriel Guardian has developed an extensive following on YouTube, where his unique dual-instrument covers of classics by the likes of Iron Maiden, Pantera and Guns N' Roses have garnered hundreds of thousands of views. His virtuosity was also recently showcased on the MTV program Amazingness. This summer, Gabriel will tour North America extensively as a guest member of video game metal icons PowerGlove. The tour includes a stop at Austin's Come and Take It Live in August, where Immortal Guardian will also perform.

“At NAMM a couple years back, I met Gabriel and his manager Brett through the Exmortus and Havok guys. I was immediately caught off-guard by someone who could shred on two instruments at once and have eyed Immortal Guardian ever since,” explains label founder Marco Barbieri. “With M-Theory Audio in place and the band finalizing a new record the time is now and I’m pleased to make the announcement and work with such gifted musicians and join their creative team to spread the word.”

“I’m very happy to announce Immortal Guardian's signing with M-Theory Audio and the start of our next epic chapter,” Gabriel says. “Marco Barbieri and his team have been accumulating a serious roster, and with a track record like his, we are definitely honored to be joining the family. Looking forward to all the good times ahead!”

Immortal Guardian is:

Carlos Zema - Vocals

Gabriel Guardian - Guitar/Keyboards

Cody Gilliand - Drums

Thad Stevens - Bass