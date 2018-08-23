Exclusive: IMMORTAL GUARDIAN Premiere “Aeolian” Video

Immortal Guardian – the Texas-based “super metal” quartet featuring acclaimed guitarist/keyboardist Gabriel Guardian and powerhouse vocalist Carlos Zema (ex-Outworld) – has premiered a music video for their new song, “Aeolian.” The clip, which BraveWords is premiering, includes footage of the group's high-energy live performances during their recent summer tour.

The lyrics of “Aeolian” describe the difficulties of being a struggling musician, something which Gabriel – who is currently filling in on guitar and keyboards for Powerglove during their ongoing summer tour – has recently experienced firsthand. Soon after the group arrived in Portland, Oregon last weekend, he was rushed to a local hospital, where he had emergency appendicitis surgery. Not wanting to leave Powerglove hanging, he returned to the stage the following night and hasn't missed a show since.

“Aeolian” – which is also now available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify and other digital platforms – is featured prominently on Immortal Guardian's full-length debut, Age Of Revolution, which will be released via M-Theory Audio on September 28th. Fans who preorder digital copies of the album via Amazon, iTunes and Bandcamp will receive the song – as well as the previously released “Zephon” – as instant downloads. Physical copies of Age Of Reasoning are available for preorder via the M-Theory Audio webshop.

Immortal Guardian will support the album's release by hitting the road once again with recent tour mates Exmortus, with Hatchet also appearing on select dates. A complete list of the group's upcoming tour dates appears below, with more shows to be confirmed in the near future.

Hailing from the same state as guitar greats Dimebag Darrell and Stevie Ray Vaughan, Immortal Guardian proudly fly the flag of musical innovation and virtuosity for the Lone Star State. Over the past few years, the group has released two acclaimed EPs, Revolution Part I (produced by Roy Z of Halford/Bruce Dickinson fame) and Super Metal: Edition Z, that showcased a full-frontal metal assault of anthemic melodies, technical rhythms, furious shred and high-flying vocals by Brazilian singer Carlos Zema (Outworld).

In support of their EPs, the group has made jaws drop on stages in not only their home state - where they've performed alongside some of the biggest names in metal, including Judas Priest, Dragonforce, Kamelot, Symphony X, Sonata Arctica, Slayer, Metal Church, Soilwork and Steve Vai - but also abroad in countries such as Brazil and Russia, and during high-profile performances at ESPN's X Games, South By Southwest and the Fun Fun Fun Fest.

In addition, Gabriel Guardian has developed an extensive following on YouTube, where his unique dual-instrument covers of classics by the likes of Iron Maiden, Pantera and Guns N' Roses have garnered hundreds of thousands of views. His virtuosity was also recently showcased on the MTV program Amazingness.

Tracklisting:

“Excitare”

“Zephon”

“Aeolian”

“Trail Of Tears”

“Never To Return”

“Stardust”

“Hunters”

“Fall”

“State Of Emergency”

“Awake”

“Zephon” lyric video:

Immortal Guardian live:

September

18 – Margate, FL – O’Malley’s

19 – Orlando, FL – The Haven

20 – New Orleans, LA – Southport Hall

23 – Laredo, TX – Ethos Live

24 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar And Grill

25 – Gallup, NM – Juggernaut Music

26 – Mesa, AZ – Club Red

27 – Flagstaff, AZ – Green Room

28 – Las Vegas, NV – Dive Bar