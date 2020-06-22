Exclusive: IMONOLITH Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL Members Premiere Quarantine Sessions Video For “Hollow”

Canadian all-star modern metal band Imonolith's Quarantine Sessions continue with the BraveWords premiere of “Hollow”!

“When my band agreed to do the quarantine video series together, I was really excited. I’ve always wanted to make play through videos for every single song on an entire album. With Imonolith, we are making that shit happen! You get to see each member of the band performing each song on the entire album, all smashed into a cool home video. Pretty damn cool…

“The song ‘Hollow’ is up next as our weekly quarantine video release, and I decided to have some fun with this one. ‘Hollow’ was our very first music video released back in January 2019, and I wanted to play around with some of the vibe we captured on that set. Since these are quarantine videos, we shoot ourselves jamming the tunes at home, but on this session I went out to my garage to capture a different vibe! Just like the Hollow music video, I hung that same mic from the rafters and swung it around. Brought back some memories and was really fun to shoot again in a similar creepy setting.

“This is the 8th quarantine home video we’ve released so far!!! Hope you enjoy and please check out the rest of our videos. CRANK IT UP!!” - Jon Howard

Imonolith, featuring drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush), recently launched a new series via social media called Inside The Album, offering a look behind-the-scenes of their debut record, State Of Being. In the clip below they get into "The Reign":

