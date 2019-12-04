Exclusive: IN/VERTIGO Premieres “Bad Enemy” Video

Calgary hard rockers In/Vertigo are gearing up to release their new EP Sex, Love & Chaos and the band is premiering their new video, “Bad Enemy”, through BraveWords!

In/Vertigo comments on “Bad Enemy”: “The first single from Sex, Love & Chaos: we feel this song showcases an all-around view of the band performance wise and musically. This song stemmed from a negative encounter turned humorous and full of karma on one of our tours. This spawned the idea, ‘I'm not a good friend, I'm a bad enemy’!”

Formed in 2016, the quartet delivers relentless, memorable performances at the jet engine decibels of a Boeing 747. Consisting of vocalist Reed Alton, guitarist Shaddy Elsaghir, bassist Duncan McCartney, and drummer Keaton Byfield, the band has already made a mark for itself touring and constantly gigging around Western Canada.

Performing high profile gigs with international acts (Diamond Head, Age Of Electric, Pop Evil, The Wild!) has proven the band as young pros, still hungry for bigger stages and even bigger crowds. Their self-titled demo, recorded under Ronnie Champagne (Alice In Chains, Janes Addiction, Social Distortion) had a limited run of 500 and subsequently sold out.

Currently completing their official EP Sex, Love & Chaos, set to be released in early 2020 via Rockshots Records, the four song debut promises to be a rude awakening in the current hard rock drought.