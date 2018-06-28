Exclusive: INFRARED Premiere “All In Favour” Music Video

Making an impact on the Canadian's ‘80s thrash scene, Ottawa legends Infrared returned this year to cement and carry on their own legacy with their new album Saviours featuring all new music to follow their EP No Peace, which featured tracks all written in the ‘80s and only recently heard by fans in 2016. Featuring eight brand new tracks, Saviours is thrashy, aggressive, melodic, heavy, and tight, which is clearly evident in the band's new music video "All In Favour" being premiered today on BraveWords.

Vocalist / guitarist Armin Kamal comments about the new album:

"Infrared is extremely excited to release our sophomore album Saviours. This has been in the works for about 2 years now and is something we are very proud of. Saviours has fulfilled a goal of ours to create some brand new music the way we know how, with an old school ‘80s thrash feel along with a contemporary sound that encompasses our influences beyond the ‘80s.

“While not explicitly a concept album, the album is heavily themed on the idea of false Saviours who claim to do good for others but are really self-serving in their intentions. We like to inspire independent thought and a cautious view of the intentions of those who promote themselves as leaders. This message has been captured with eight brand new songs that highlight the diversity in which this band makes music. While all songs stay true to our roots, they each offer a piece of what Infrared has to offer our fans. From fast and thrashy to melodic and dramatic, Saviours delivers a punch from start to finish."

Saviours is available on InfraredMetal.ca, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Bandcamp, CD Baby and all other major online retailers.

Upcoming dates:

June

29 – Ottawa, ON – House Of Targ

September

3 – Ottawa, ON – Mavericks