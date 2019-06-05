Exclusive: INFRARED Premiere “Meet My Standards” Single

Ottawa’s Infrared is debuting “Meet My Standards” off their forthcoming EP Back To The Warehouse exclusively through BraveWords!

The EP is a collection of some of the older material that Infrared deems worthy to unleash unto the public ahead of their next full studio album anticipated for 2020 release.

“They are the last of the old songs that we felt should see the light of day. Our upcoming EP is five songs. Four originals and one cover of an Iron Maiden song. We hope that fans will appreciate the old school thrash metal feel of the release. We feel they are strong songs with interesting twists.”

“Meet My Standards” follows the formula that was set by the Big Four that Infrared has been meticulously channeling since 1985. Tight riffs and modern writing sensibilities, this EP is a trip back in time to ‘80s thrash metal. It is aggressive and melodic with lots of guitars and vocal hooks.

The band explains the meaning behind the single:

“'Meet My Standards' is a middle finger to societies' desire to conform everyone to their standards. This song calls for the acceptance of independence and uniqueness.”

Tracklisting:

“Meet My Standards”

“One Mouth Faces”

“Hate Today, Despise Tomorrow”

“Animated Realities”

“Wrathchild” (Iron Maiden cover)

Infrared live:

June

11 – Ottawa, ON – Mavericks (with Striker)

September

17 – Ottawa, ON – Mavericks (with Battle Beast)