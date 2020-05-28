Exclusive: IRON ANGEL Premieres “Sands Of Time” Video

Iron Angel will release their new album, Emerald Eyes, this fall through Mighty Music on CD, LP, and limited color LP. BraveWords is premiering first single, “Sands Of Time”, watch the video below!

The band has recently went through another change of members with Nino Helfrich replacing Mitsch Meyer. The new incarnation wasted no time and created Emerald Eyes. Recordings took place between October and December 2019 at DaDaSound Studios near Hamburg and the album is set for release in August of 2020.

Lineup:

Maximilian Behr – Drums

Dirk Schröder – Vocals

Didy Mackel – Bass

Robert Altenbach – Guitars

Nino Helfrich – Guitars