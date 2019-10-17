Exclusive: JUNKYARD DRIVE Premiere “Home” Video

Danish rock band Junkyard Drive have premiered their new single and video for “Home”, through BraveWords! Produced and mixed by Soren Andersen at Medley Studio, “Home” is a song that reflects on the feeling of being at home.

The band comments: "In a world where everyone is judging and telling you what to do and not to do, we can in some cases find it hard to find out who we really are. In the song, we follow someone who has an urge to change his life to eventually find balance but realizes that, in order to find peace, one must look inward and not let others define where you belong.”

Junkyard Drive is leaving its own ''home'' right after the release of the single as they embark on a four week intensive European Tour in October / November with Sweden’s Eclipse.