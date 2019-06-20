Exclusive: JUNKYARD DRIVE Premiere MICHAEL JACKSON Cover “They Don’t Care About Us”

Danish rock band Junkyard Drive have created their own version of the Michael Jackson hit, “They Don’t Care About Us” as 2019 marks 10 years since Michael Jackson passed away.

Junkyard Drive would like to pay their tribute to Michael Jackson's music and the incredible effect he has had on modern music and show that "just" because you play hard rock, you are also inspired and influenced by soft pop, as well as other genres.

The choice fell on "They Don't Care About Us" as it must be described as one of Michael Jackson's most timeless, meaningful, and strong songs, while it just sounds really good in rock version.

Junkyard Drive's cover is not a song that is played live, it is not a track that goes on an album, it is made solely as a studio recording which, with the big production, only can be solved live, using backing tracks. Junkyard Drive DO NOT use backing tracks, they are the real deal! The song is recorded in Medley Studio and produced by Soren Andersen who is also known to work with Glenn Hughes, Mike Tramp, Phil Campbell, Electric Guitars.