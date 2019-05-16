Exclusive: JUSTIFY REBELLION Premiere “Act The Fool” Video

Danish rockers Justify Rebellion, who can considered a mix between Metallica and Volbeat, have premiered their new video for “Act The Fool” through BraveWords!

Their 2018 debut album Unleashing The Beast represents the surrounding problems and the critical factors which are to be found in the postmodern society which we are a part of. The band has managed to write an album full of material from those inspirations sources and the CD is with subjects as evilness, power struggle and superstition.

Their sound is inspired by the hard edge of the 80’s and the songs have a tiny touch and sometimes a strong mixture of heavy and thrash metal where the guitar sound is in focus with a powerful and hard vocal resounding to the thundering drums and bass to keep everything in order.