Exclusive: JUSTIFY REBELLION Premiere “Crowd Control” Video

Denmark’s Justify Rebellion, who can be considered a mix between Metallica and Volbeat, will release their new album The Ends Justify The Means in March 2020 via Mighty Music. BraveWords is premiering their new single and video for “Crowd Control”!

“Crowd Control” is about the individual, its place in society and the majorities who don’t feel like or can’t say no to the greater powers which are pulling the strings. As thoughtless pawns in a bigger game, we are looking for a place for ourselves and together with others. However we are still suffering under the same norms and discourse of how we must be and act to become respected in our time. It is impossible to acquire new personal skills if you are just following the majority with stubbornness just to maintain your own self-image.

The rebellion is here to stay, proven by this monstrosity of a heavy metal album, which takes its inspiration from several metal genres. With this new album you can easily tell that the kids from the first album “Unleashing The Beast’ have grown into testosterone-filled heavy metal hailers. Their new album is mainly centered on the darker aspects of humanity and society, with the topics on the record varying from greed, war, lust and drugs to vulnerability and self-realization.

The riffs are heavier, the solos are faster, the drums are punchier, and the bass is rumbling its way to mayhem. Never has Justify Rebellion felt so strong and powerful! With this masterpiece of a track list, nothing can take these guys down. Justify Rebellion has turned up the pace, but also made room for some thunderous and slower anthems for fans to break their necks to.

About the song “Crowd Control”:

About the music video for “Crowd Control”:

The music video for “Crowd Control” dissociates from the criticism of society and is therefore focusing on inspiration. Most people have at some point in their lives discovered a side of life, which inspired them and gave them a feeling of fitting in. When we were kids we, we all in the band had great sources of inspiration from both big and small bands, which pulled us toward the musical joy and passion we have today. ”Crowd Control” tries to reflect the spark which enlightens when you explore new aspects of an interest.

Line-up:

Guitar/Vocals: Lukas Rautenberg

Lead Guitar: Nikolaj Madsen

Bass: Stephen Torpe Andersen

Drums: Nikolaj Ersbøll Ross