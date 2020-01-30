Exclusive: JUSTIFY REBELLION Premieres “Prisoner In Time” Video

Denmark’s Justify Rebellion, who can be considered a mix between Metallica and Volbeat, will release their new album The Ends Justify The Means in March 2020 via Mighty Music. BraveWords is premiering their new single and video for “Prisoner In Time”!

“Prisoner In Time” deals with the busy man that chooses to prioritize his career instead of his loved ones and his only one. The song centers around the feeling of powerlessness, which one can experience when one chooses to opt out the loved ones and instead focus on the job, to achieve a certain status in life and with the life. The man is bound by the limited amount of time, which is available, and doesn’t have the surplus to take care of his partner.

The rebellion is here to stay, proven by this monstrosity of a heavy metal album, which takes its inspiration from several metal genres. With this new album you can easily tell that the kids from the first album Unleashing The Beast have grown into testosterone-filled heavy metal hailers. Their new album is mainly centered on the darker aspects of humanity and society, with the topics on the record varying from greed, war, lust and drugs to vulnerability and self-realization.

The riffs are heavier, the solos are faster, the drums are punchier, and the bass is rumbling its way to mayhem. Never has Justify Rebellion felt so strong and powerful! With this masterpiece of a track list, nothing can take these guys down. Justify Rebellion has turned up the pace, but also made room for some thunderous and slower anthems for fans to break their necks to.

BraveWords previously premiered their video "Crowd Control"; check it out:

Line-up:

Guitar/Vocals: Lukas Rautenberg

Lead Guitar: Nikolaj Madsen

Bass: Stephen Torpe Andersen

Drums: Nikolaj Ersbøll Ross