Exclusive: LEE AARON Premieres “I’m A Woman” Video

After her much lauded performances for tens of thousands of fans at Heavy Montreal (Canada), Wacken Open Air (Germany) and Skögsrojet (Sweden), Lee Aaron is capping off one of the most prolific and successful years of her career with the release of “I’m A Woman”, the third video and single from her 2018 album Diamond Baby Blues. BraveWords is proud to premiere the new video; check it out:

"It had been in the back of my mind to cover the Koko Taylor version of ‘I'm A Woman’ for ages. The lyrics are simple yet so powerful and as poignant now as they were 50 years ago. I had a long list of women I wanted to honor in the video, women who have displayed incredible bravery, ingenuity and influence, so narrowing it down to a few was hard. The women featured have impacted us in almost every facet of culture and many are great artists as well as activists. From Audrey Hepburn, a World War II survivor, film star and International Ambassador for UNICEF, to Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, to Marie Curie a two time Nobel Prize winning physicist. When J.K. Rowling isn't writing award winning books she's speaking out on issues of equality and social justice. Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Rosa Parks, Eleanor Roosevelt and Malala Yousafzai have all faced and fought for human rights and civil liberties. I find all these women just as inspiring as the female musicians who have influenced me over the years." – Lee Aaron

Diamond Baby Blues is available worldwide at all major retail outlets and digital platforms via Big Sister Records (distributed in North America by ILS/Universal and in Europe by Metalville/Rough Trade).

Watch for details of Lee Aaron’s Power, Soul, and Rock N' Roll Tour and a new live album release coming early 2019.