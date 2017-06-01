Exclusive: LEGACY OF EMPTINESS Streaming Over The Past Album In It’s Entirety

Norway's Legacy Of Emptiness will release their new full-length album, Over The Past, on June 12th via Black Lion Records in CD and digital formats. Pre-orders can be made here. BraveWords is offering an exclusive stream of the entire album, which can be found below.

The album traverses many emotional peaks and valleys - scaling mountain tops with massive sounding keyboard crescendos, then sudden, blitzkrieg-like plummets to the deepest, darkest caverns of Nordic black metal. Not since Emperor's lengendary second album, Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk, has an album captured the raw-yet-contemporary splendor of true of true Norwegian black metal.

The second wave of Norwegian black metal was the true beginning. Bands such as Emperor, Satyricon, Immortal, Enslaved, and Darkthrone forged a blazing path in the northern, winter skies that could be seen the world over.

Those staring to the sky in those early, formative days were surely entranced by the bands and the otherworldly personas contained within each. If you called Norway home, had a proclivity for the extreme, and played an instrument, you were immediately given a lifetime VIP membership to True Norwegian black metal... simply by default.

It was during this time, 1995, that the seeds of what would become Legacy Of Emptiness were born. Twenty-seven years later, and we are presented with a bounty of symphonic black metal, in the form of new album Over The Past.

Over The Past was written and recorded at Where There's No Tomorrow Studios in the winters of 2013/14 and 2017. Produced and engineered by Eddie Risdal and Kjell-Ivar Aarli. All arrangements by Eddie Risdal and Kjell-Ivar Aarli.

Tracklisting:

“Reminisce”

“Despair”

“Angelmaker”

“Into The Eternal Pits Of Nightmare”

“Drawn By Nightmares”

“There Was A Man”

“Four Hundred Years”

“Transition”

“Evening Stars”

Album stream:

Additional vocals on “Drawn By Nightmares” performed by Jesse M. Jolly.

Lead guitar on “Evening Star” performed by Dan Swanö.

Banjo on “Despair” performed by Geir Emanuelsen.

Band lineup:

Eddie Risdal - Vocals, Guitars, Programming

Kjell-Ivar Aarli - Bass

Øyvind Rosseland - Keyboards