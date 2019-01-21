Exclusive: LIVESAY Premiere “International Man” Video

NY-based neo-classical rockers, Livesay, released their latest album Chronicles to a worldwide audience on November 30th via RFL Records. The band is extremely proud to announce the debut of their 1st and much anticipated video for the single “International Man” exclusively on BraveWords!

The video was produced by Hydrogyn guitarist and producer Jeff Westlake and his Ridgeline Production Studio along with video production by Gail Corrow of Gail Corrow Photography. The clip features the new lineup Gregg Livesay (Guitar), Mike Gill (Vocals), Tony Stahl (Keyboards), Keith Michaels (Drums) and Rich Andrews (Bass). Guitarist and founder Gregg

Livesay comments: “I am proud to have all of our fans experience the video release for ‘International Man’ along with us. The song ‘International Man’ was inspired by stories from the road from one of my musician friends who’s been touring a while. We were talking, and he jokingly said something to the effect that he is known everywhere, ‘I’m International.’ “We were in our hotel room going over our set and I was recanting some of his stories, when I got the idea to write a song and call it the ‘International Man.’ “The guys all laughed, but I was serious and wrote the song in 3 days.”

Livesay is a prime example of a band that has flown under the proverbial radar and has self-sustained four incredible albums – Livesay – S/T (1996), Darkest Hour (2000), Awaken the Giant (2010) and Frozen Hell (2016). Livesay is not a novice to the big stage and has opened for a multitude of hard rocks premier acts such as Ronnie James Dio, Y&T, Dokken, Lynch Mob, Ratt, Thin Lizzy, Vince Neil, Sebastian Bach, Quiet Riot, Michael Schenker, UFO, Fates Warning and many others. In addition to appearing at the Rock N’ Skull Festival 2 years in a row, they have headlined many times as well. With very little major backing, it’s been a willingness and belief that has driven this band.

Livesay’s sound is not easily classified; musical diversity is what powers these guys. It can best be described as neo-classical, melodic, hard rock meshed with progressive elements that combined, deliver a sonic, dream symphony. The band draws influences and inspiration from the likes of Yngwie Malmsteen, Classic Deep Purple, Racer X, Early Dream Theater and Early Fates Warning. With a magnitude of melodic, catchy hooks and vocal harmonies to the dark, mystical, heavy, technical progression, there is something for every rock genre to latch onto.

The new album titled Chronicles features 13 tracks that bring the history of Livesay full-circle. From the earliest unreleased material from 1992's Demo Live & Let Rock to the best of 1996 – 2016 and culminating with the New track and single, “International Man" Featuring New Vocalist Mike Gill (Beyond Purple). This album is certain to draw the attention of hard rock fans no matter what their taste.

Lineup:

Mike Gill - Vocals

Gregg Livesay - Lead Guitars, Backing Vocals

Tony Stahl – Keyboards, Backing Vocals

Rich Andrews - Bass, Backing Vocals

Keith Michaels - Drums