Exclusive: LOST SYMPHONY Premieres “No Exit” Video Feat. DAVID ELLEFSON, JEFF LOOMIS, JIMI BELL

Just months after Lost Symphony raised the bar on classical-infused metal with their debut, Chapter I, the ensemble is returning with new album, Chapter II. BraveWords is premiering the new video for "No Exit", featuring Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, Arch Enemy guitarist Jeff Loomis, and House Of Lords / Autograph guitarist Jimi Bell. The video was directed and edited by Brian Cox and stars Harri Charli.

"‘No Exit’ is about feeling trapped to the point of panic. The music is the soundtrack to the torment that goes through your mind when one is deprived of their regular day. It’s truly a dream come true to be able to play with David Ellefson, Jimi Bell and Jeff Loomis on a song. Never in a million years did I think my anxiety would lead to my dreams coming true." - Benny Goodman

Primarily composed before, yet eerily perfect for the age of the Pandemic, the eight-track opus - due out October 16 - strains beauty through aural apocalypse. The collective founded by multi-instrumentalist and producer Benny Goodman and comprising his brother Brian (compositions, arrangement), Cory Paza (bass, guitar), Kelly Kereliuk (guitar), Paul Lourenco (drums), and Siobhán Cronin (violin, viola, electric violin) has once again welcomed a revolving cast of virtuosos to join them for the next phase. This installment includes Marty Friedman, David Ellefson, Jeff Loomis, Bumblefoot and many more.

Lost Symphony was set in motion when Benny Goodman invited guitarists Kelly Kereliuk and Conrad Simon to add another dimension to the classical demo he had composed. An early recording of “Leave Well Enough Alone,” which appears on Chapter II, made its way to All That Remains co-founder and guitar hero Oli Herbert, who quickly jumped aboard as a chief collaborator. Upon arrival, Chapter I immediately received widespread critical acclaim.

“With All That Remains, I'm doing about 16 bar solos on every song, so I have a very modest amount of time to say what I need to say,” Herbert previously said. “With this, [Ben]'s like ‘Hey man, I want you to play over like 64 bars.’ So, I have to really think differently about my structure and approach. It's kind of like more is more, and it lets me really get that side out of me. It really made me consolidate all my resources and put down as much material as possible. I think it's made me a much better player and musician.”

Chapter II pre-orders are available here.

Chapter II tracklisting:

"The World Is Over" (feat. Marty Friedman & Jeff Loomis)

"Leave Well Enough Alone" (feat. Jason Costa & Conrad Simon)

"Negation Delirium" (feat. Oli Herbert, Joey Concepcion & Jimi Bell)

"No Exit" (feat. David Ellefson, Jeff Loomis & Jimi Bell)

"The Garden Of Earthly Delights" (feat. Oli Herbert, David Abbruzzese, Rusty Cooley, Jimi Bell, Joey Concepcion, Matt LaPierre & Conrad Simon)

"Conflagration" (feat. Oli Herbert, Matt LaPierre & Conrad Simon)

"A Murder Of Crows" (feat. Jon Donias, Matt Bachand & Jimi Bell)

"The Long Wait For The End" (feat. Oli Herbert, Conrad Simon & Matt LaPierre)

