Exclusive: LUTHARÖ Premieres Wings Of Agony EP Stream Ahead Of Release

Lutharö, from Hamilton, Canada will be unleashing their sophomore EP Wings Of Agony on March 27 and this release promises to be more innovative and imaginative than the last one. Lutharö stepped out of their comfort zone for this recording and they anticipate a solid reception from current and new fans.

Their catchy riffs, blazing solos and vocals ranging from vicious growls to cleans that will send a chill down your spine, make Lutharö a well-rounded powerhouse of a band that brings beauty, aggression and skill to the genre.

Before they officially release Wings Of Agony, they have teamed up with us at BraveWords for its exclusive full stream below. Lutharö is suggested for fans of Arch Enemy, Unleash the Archers, and Amon Amarth.

Wings of Agony by Lutharo

Preorder the EP on Bandcamp.

The cover art and tracklisting for Wings Of Agony can be seen below:

"Barren"

"Diamond Back"

"Blood Lightning"

"Will To Survive"

"Wings Of Agony"

"Barren":

"Wings Of Agony" video:

For further details, visit Lutharö on Facebook.