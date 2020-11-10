Exclusive: MERIDIAN DAWN Premiere BJÖRK Cover “Pagan Poetry”; Video Streaming

Metal band Meridian Dawn have released their new single, a cover of Björk's "Pagan Poetry" today through BraveWords!

"When Nick first presented the idea of covering this song I was a bit skeptical at first. But after hearing his complete reconstruction of the original I was hooked! We made it into an M.D song which was not an easy thing to do" says Antony Hämäläinen.

Nick Ziros adds, "Pagan Poetry was something I decided we should take on as a little challenge. This song is filled with beautiful melodies and we thought, "hey, lets see if we could rework this tune into our style." I'm super stoked with the way it turned out, especially the phenomenal drumming provided by Janne Jaloma (Dark Funeral, Night Crowned)."

Meridian Dawn, founded in December of 2012, cover the musical grounds between death and melodic metal. However, this is not a band that appeals to the typical “metal clichés” but, instead, encompass a sound and aesthetic that’s all its own. Formed originally as a side project by vocalist Antony Hämäläinen (Nightrage, Armageddon, Crystal Tears) and guitarist/bassist Nick Ziros (Into The Moat, Remembering Never), the band immediately began writing and recording their debut EP. The Mixtape EP was produced in Skövde, Sweden by Thomas “Plec” Johansson and released in 2014. It received positive reviews for its heaviness, clean production, and raw attitude, a full frontal attack that was more than enough to prepare everyone for the beauty and savagery of the band’s debut album.

On July 21, 2020 the band released a full length record The Fever Syndrome via Seeing Red Records. Longtime drummer Johan Nunez (Nightrage, Kamelot, Marty Friedman, Firewind), the only familiar face from the band’s debut EP provides a stellar and versatile drum performance that compliments the varied, yet cohesive, song writing. Engineered and mixed by Meridian Dawn and mastered once again by Jeff Cloyes (311, Lauren Hill, Plies, Bishop, Remembering Never), The Fever Syndrome is available in both digital streaming and limited deluxe digi-pack edition via Seeing Red Records.

Purchase The Fever Syndrome here.