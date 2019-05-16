Exclusive: MERIDIAN Premiere “Circle The Drain” Lyric Video

“Circle The Drain” is the latest single from the new album Margin Of Error by Meridian. Margin Of Error was released March 22nd on CD, LP, and digital through Mighty Music. Check out the BraveWords premiere:

Margin Of Error is the bands third album. It’s recorded at Death Island Studio and is produced by guitarist Marco Angioni. It includes songs from the digital EP The Fate Of Atlantis released last year, including the single “Fragments Of A Life”.

Musically the album displays a varied landscape of melodic hard rock, hard hitting metal anthems and slow-paced heavy monsters. Songs with strong melodies and memorable choruses you can sing along to. It's the most coherent and well-crafted collection of songs from a band that's better than ever.

Meridian is heading out on the road in 2019 to support the album