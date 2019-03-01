Exclusive: MERIDIAN Streaming “Second Best” Single

Danish melodic metal band Meridian are releasing the single “Second Best” from their upcoming new album Margin Of Error through BraveWords! Margin Of Error will be released March 22nd on CD, LP, and digital through Mighty Music.

“Second Best” is a upbeat hard-rocking song with a catchy chorus. It was the last song written for the album.

Bassist Peter Bruun says: “We were finishing up the recording and we just had the feeling that we needed one more song. Something short and catchy. So Marco came up with the riffs, and we worked out the arrangement pretty quickly. And Lars came up with a killer melody.

“Lyrically it deals with selfishness and envy. With basically wanting the best for someone else. Or at least the seond best, because you’ll always keep the best for yourself. It applies for a lot of aspects of life.”

Margin Of Error is the bands third album. It’s recorded at Death Island Studio and is produced by guitarist Marco Angioni. It includes songs from the digital EP The Fate Of Atlantis released last year, including the single “Fragments Of A Life”.

Musically the album displays a varied landscape of melodic hard rock, hard hitting metal anthems and slow-paced heavy monsters. Songs with strong melodies and memorable choruses you can sing along to. It's the most coherent and well-crafted collection of songs from a band that's better than ever.

Meridian is heading out on the road in 2019 to support the album