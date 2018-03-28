Exclusive: MIDNATTSOL Premiere “Herr Mannelig” Video

In December 2018, it was announced that Liv Kristine joined Midnattsol as their official second singer - right next to her very talented sister, Carmen Elise Espenæs.

The name "Espenæs" rightfully makes people swoon: Liv Kristine and Carmen Elise were a vital part of a magnitude of gothic / symphonic / folk metal milestones - but so far a supergroup involving both sisters sharing microphone duties was only the stuff dreams were made of. This truly is full sister power!

The band will release The Aftermath on May 25th via Napalm Records. BraveWords is premiering the new video for "Herr Mannelig!"



Midnattsol remark: "today we have something very special for you: The whole song of 'Herr Mannelig' from our new album “THE AFTERMATH” Including insights into our songwriting- and recording process. Enjoy watching and horns up."

The Aftermath relies much more heavily on folk influences lending atmospheric density to the melancholic symphonic metal compositions. It is a sumptuous and sensual affair and a shimmering highlight in the discography of this German / Norwegian team.

The Aftermath will be released on May 25th via Napalm Records in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipack

- LP Gatefold, Black

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Purple Sky"

"Syns sang"

"Vem kan segla"

"Ikje glem meg"

"Herr Mannelig"

"The Aftermath"

"The Unveiled Truth"

"Evaluation Of Time"

"Forsaken"

"Eitrdropar" (Bonus Track)

Teaser:

Lineup:

Carmen Elise Espenæs - Vocals

Liv Kristine Espenæs - Second Vocals

Alex Kautz - Guitar

Daniel Fischer - Keyboard

Stephan Adolph - Guitar