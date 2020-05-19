Exclusive: MIKE Z Premieres “Let’s Fuckin Ride (Full Throttle)” Video Paying Tribute To Riding Partner Killed By Drunk Driver

Mike Z has a lot of inspiration behind his latest single, “Let’s Fuckin Ride (Full Throttle)”. His love for riding motorcycles, his friends and family who share his passion, and most importantly, his desire to change the culture around distracted driving. Check out the new video, premiered through BraveWords!

"This song is about the fun and freedom of riding your motorcycle with your friends, brothers and sisters,” says Mike Z. The new video was filmed by Director Edwin Escobar and depicts him and his friends on a weekend journey riding through the Connecticut shoreline.

While the song conjures up all of the positive feelings and adrenaline of the open road with friends, it’s meaning goes deeper, and heavier, than Mike Z has gone before. His friend and longtime riding companion, Frank A Barabas Jr. was killed by a drunk driver on one of their weekend journeys. Determined to keep his memory alive, and to bring a heightened awareness to any type of impaired and distracted driving, Mike Z took to the forum he knows best. Music. The video is dedicated to Frank’s memory with a tribute to him at the end.

Frank's Mother, Carlene Barabas, affectionately known as Ma B to Mike and Frank’s riding crew, is supporting Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Ma B says, "Michelle Chamberlain of MADD supported me and stayed in touch regularly when Frank was killed in July 2019". Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s advocates and staff work tirelessly to support victims at no charge, advocate for stronger laws and to create a future with “No More Victims”.

While all the guitars, bass and vocals on the song were performed by Mike, he recruited longtime friend and drummer Christian F. “Opus” Lawrence to track drums. Christian plays with Dead By Wednesday and David Ellefson of Megadeth. "I couldn't have found a more perfect drummer than Christian to nail the track and interpret the high energy like he did on the recording. He did a superb job." says Mike Z.

With the release of the new single and video, Mike is already working on pre-production for his next song, due to be released in August 2020. The new track will also be recorded at Dexters Lab in Milford, CT by Nicky Bellmore and mixed and mastered at Planet Z in Hadley, MA by Chris "Zuess" Harris (Hatebreed, Rob Zombie). Keeping the team together, the upcoming video will also be directed by Director Edwin Escobar who directed the video for "Let's Fuckin Ride".

This week, Mike also announced the launch of his new Youtube Series called "LFR View On 2" which documents Mike and his friends on their motorcycle rides as they travel to cool scenic and food destinations throughout New England and beyond interviewing people along the way. Stay tuned to Mike’s YouTube channel here.