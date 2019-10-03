Exclusive: MINUS ONE Streaming 4 NON BLONDES Cover “What’s Up”

Minus One has premiered their new video for “What’s Up”, a cover of the hit from the 4 Non Blondes, through BraveWords!

The band comments: "We had always loved the song by 4 Non Blondes! And when our manager came up with the idea of recording it, we thought it was great! We had been playing the song at our live concerts in quite a different way from the original song, and we noted that the crowd loved it. However, once we were in the studio we decided to do it in an again completely different way, as at the time we noted that lyrically it touched us in a specific way. It all came out in a period when we read of many suicides going on due to deep depression. We also had a case that was very ‘close to home’, so the whole process of re-interpreting the song kind of came naturally to us, to use the song for what we felt.

“We gave it a pensive, intimate mood in order to express our feelings! For us it was like this song was written for this.

“Although we were in the process to write our own material, ‘What's Up’ was the perfect fit for what we felt at that moment. We are very happy with the end result, and the video projects exactly what we wanted! We hope that people can relate, listen, watch, and maybe be more aware of friends and family that may be going through personal issues. You can never really tell who is going through depression most of the times, it doesn't show as much as we think.

“2019 has seen us busy playing around Cyprus, Italy and Greece, with the highlight of opening for Dream Theater in Athens. But we want to tour more, and we hope we will.”

Their new album,Red Black White, was recorded and mixed by Soren Andersen, produced by Soren Andersen and the band at Medley Studio (Mike Tramp, Glenn Hughes, Artillery) and mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson of Panic Studio Sweden and shows a super professional rock band that should appeal to both AOR/melodic rock fans with a modern Muse meets Imagine Dragon touch.

Minus One was formed in 2009 and is one of the best rock bands from Cyprus. They play over 70 live shows every year and have so far performed in UK, USA, Sweden, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Austria and Russia, and even acted as a support band for Glenn Hughes on a mini-tour.