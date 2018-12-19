Exclusive: OF HATRED SPAWN Featuring Past / Present Members Of SKULL FIST, ANNIHILATOR Present Stream Of Debut Album

The latest blistering death metal entity Of Hatred Spawn will be releasing their self-titled debut album worldwide on December 21st, 2018 on Boonsdale Records. The band’s studio and live line-up consist of JJ Tartaglia (Skull Fist) on drums, his brother Remy Tartaglia on guitars, Oscar Rangel (ex-Annihilator) on bass and Matt “Coldcuts” Collacott on vocals. The project is the first-ever collaborative offering by the Tartaglia brothers and holds great promise and expectations within the metal community around the world.

The band delivers an old-school death metal sound in the vein of old Morbid Angel, Decapitated, Cannibal Corpse, Deicide, Ruination-era Job For A Cowboy, while staying true to the modern trends of today’s extreme metal. Super low-tuned guitars, guttural vocals, blast beat drumming, odd-time signatures, and tempo shifts create the atmosphere for Of Hatred Spawn’s demonic sound. The lyrical themes tell stories of plagues, slavery, darkness and the balance of evil.

BraveWords is hosting the band's exclusive album stream. Listen to it below:

Of Hatred Spawn by Of Hatred Spawn

Album preorders available on Boonsdale Records here.

Tracklisting:

"Overture"

"Global Dehumanization"

"Nest Of Vipers"

"Severed Limb Convulsion"

"Plaga"

"Nocturnal Swarm"

"God Of Wrath"

"Severed Limb Convulsion" guitar playthrough:

Of Hatred Spawn is:

Matt Collacott (Vocals)

Remy Tartaglia (Guitars)

JJ Tartaglia (Drums)

Oscar Rangel (Bass)

(Photo - Mikey Wheeler)