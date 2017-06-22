Exclusive: PHEAR Goes On A MAIDEN Voyage With “Rime Of The Ancient Mariner” Cover

Canuck metalheads Phear - comprised of Patrick Mulock - lead vocals, Graham Stirrett - guitar, Tyson Emanuel - guitar, Chris Boshis - bass guitar, Chris Lewis - drums/percussion - are gearing up to issue a new five-track EP, The Curse Lives On (release date Friday, June 30th), which follows their debut full-length, Insanitarium. And the EP is spearheaded by the ultimate cover that ups the irons!!



BraveWords is premiering the video for the band’s daring and axe-cellent cover of the Iron Maiden epic “Rime Of The Ancient Mariner”. Be an eagle and dare to click on the below!





Mulock discusses the EP saying: “Doing our first cover ever, ‘Rime Of The Ancient Mariner’, I think I'll never forget the first power chord I heard on the guitar. I knew that the seven string guitars would beef it up a little but BOOM....I just remember smiling and saying, ‘That's what I'm talking about.’ ‘Dirty Work’ was a little departure for us....We had an Alice in Chains feel with the harmonies and I really like how it came out. Live songs....’Don't Scream / Heaven / Regan's Dream,’ I remember being very nervous for that show. I literally got home from ten days in Europe and had to perform in three days. But the show went well and after five minutes, we got into our flow.”





Pre-order The Curse Lives On EP here:

iTunes

Amazon

The Curse Lives On EP tracklisting:



“Rime Of The Ancient Mariner”

“Dirty Work”

“Don't Scream” live

“Heaven” live

“Regan's Dream” live



For more details visit Phearband.com.