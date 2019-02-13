Exclusive: PHEAR Premiere “Fallen” Video

The Metal Blizzard from the Great White North, Phear are premiering their new music video "Fallen” through BraveWords in support of their latest LP Insanitarium.

Released worldwide on November 30th, 2018, the album features an onslaught of traditional, heavy metal with a touch of modern flair that will get any metalheads mouth-watering. Phear is fronted by Patrick Mulock who had a 2-album stint with Metal Blade recording artists Eidolon, with Glen and Shawn Drover, formerly of Megadeth. The band delivers the classic flair with influences from Iron Maiden and Judas Priest and ignites the torch for metal’s anthemic side.

The band adds: “This is by far our biggest production to date. We are very excited to share this new video with the Phear faithful.”

Insanitarium is available on RFL Records official website, Cargo Records official website in Europe, Tower Records in Japan as well as all other major outlets including, iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby and Spotify.