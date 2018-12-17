Exclusive: PORN Premiere New Track “My Rotten Realm”

Lyon, France-Gothic metal/industrial-rock artists Porn will release their fourth studio album The Darkest of Human Desires-Act II. BraveWords is hosting the exclusive premiere of new track “My Rotten Realm”.

“I wanted to create a song that match perfectly with Mr Strangler mindset. In this new album, act II of the trilogy, Mr Strangler is embracing his ‘trueself’, as a serial killer he is over-enjoying is art: murdering people. This song is very powerful, high tempo, as is cerebral activity: excitation, euphoria... The lyrics are about Mr Strangler looking at many human decapitated heads he collects. Saying that he needs more. Considering every rotten heads as a subject of a rotten realm, his rotten realm. This songs features a sample of Gerard Shaeffer, an American Serial Killer, talking about a discussion he had in prison with another serial killer way more famous than him: Ted Bundy. Shaefer is saying in this sample that he is the best of all the serial killers.” - Mr Strangler Vocalist /Composer

In 2017, Porn released its third album The Ogre Inside - Act I, the first act of a trilogy based on the enigmatic character Mr Strangler. By embracing his true-self, Mr Strangler expresses his dark impulses without limitations and has no boundaries. With his crew, he commits murders and massacres. He also invites everyone to make a step forward and invites you to express your darkest desires and join his death cult.

For Mr Strangler and his team, the Ogre is released! Let the massacre begin! Let the darkest of human desires be: murder.

In this second act, you can hear some of the scariest serial killers and murderers: Richard Ramirez, Ed Kemper, Charles Manson, Richard Schaeffer, Jeffrey Dahmer.

The new album is the first collaboration between Porn and Tom Baker, who mastered many mythic albums: Antichrist Superstar by Marylin Manson, Downward Spiral by Nine Inch Nails, Psalm 69 by Ministry, Hellbilly Deluxe by Rob Zombie. The Darkest of Human Desires-Act II will be released February 22nd worldwide.

Tracklisting:

“Choose Your Last Words”

“Evil 6 Evil”

“Here For Love”

“Tonight, Forever Bound”

“Remorse For What?”

“My Rotten Realm”

“Eternally In Me”

“The Radiance Of All That Shines”

“Abstinent Killer”

“The Last Of A Million”