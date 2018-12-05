Exclusive: REECE Featuring Former ACCEPT / BONFIRE Singer DAVID REECE Premieres “Two Coins And A Dead Man” Video

Heavy metal vocalist, songwriter and former Accept/Bonfire frontman David Reece released his new solo album worldwide through Mighty Music on November 9th. Resilient Heart, an album rich on full blown melodic heavy metal, is the follow-up to his Compromise album, released in 2013. Resilient Heart is available on limited red vinyl, CD, and digital. BraveWords is premiering the new video for “Two Coins And A Dead Man”; check it out!

Reece comments on the video: "I wanted to create something different with this video. Back to more of a short movie type of thing. Being it was one of the first songs written for the album I've always felt it's needed to be seen visually along with the sonics. Valerio Fea was the director; I found him through Fiorella Scatena who's Andrea Vergori our keyboard players love. Valerio was great capturing my vision for the song in my head. The original model flaked on day of shooting so I made my first choice who was my lovely wife Nadia to step in (hopefully I'm safe with her and Knives now?) Lena Angioni added her talents with Malte Frederik Burkert, Martin Jepsen Andersen and Marco Angioni in the black and white footage. I'm very pleased with the songs response it seems to be a fan and media favourite so enjoy people and stay Resilient!"

Reece will support UDO on tour in February 2019.

Dates (venues TBA):

February

1 - Heidelberg, Germany

2 - Regensburg, Germany

3 - Stuttgart. Germany

6 - Munich, Germany

7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

8 - Memmingen, Germany

9 - Schwalmstadt. Germany

10 - Leipzig, Germany

12 - Oberhausen, Germany

13 - Hannover, Germany

"A Perfect Apocalypse" video:

"Any Time At All" commentary video:

"Any Time At All" video:

Lineup:

Vocals: David Reece

Guitar: Marco Angioni

Guitar: Martin J. Andersen

Bass: Malte Frederik Burkert

Drums: Sigurd J. Jensen

