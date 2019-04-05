Exclusive: RESUMED Premiere “Year Zero” Lyric Video

Italian death metallers Resumed has released a brand new lyric video for the title track off their new album Year Zero through BraveWords. The video was made by Dario Lella.

Filippo Tirabassi, drummer, states about the song: "Besides being the title track of the album, ‘Year Zero’ is also its last song and the conclusion of the concept story. It made perfect sense to release this song as a lyric video, since it fully embraces the meaning and moral of the whole album. The song is divided in five movements, and deals with the consequences of the natural cataclysm that has just occurred, almost completely destroying the human civilization. After such disaster, the few survivors have a chance to reflect on the bad choices the human race has made in the past, and try to rebuild a new society in a better way."