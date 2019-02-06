Exclusive: SACRED OATH Premiere Werewolf Themed Music Video For “Twelve Bells”

Connecticut power metal soldiers Sacred Oath have just finished a new music video for “Twelve Bells” – from their latest album of the same title. BraveWords is premering the horror-inspired video - check it out!

Shot in an antique New England barn, the video plays out the imagination of a little boy who has a deep fear of the dark and bedtime. “I wrote ‘Twelve Bells’ for my son, who loves to play horror-themed video games like ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’, ‘Granny’, and ‘Hello Neighbor’” says the band’s front man Rob Thorne. “By the time he was 5 he wouldn’t go to sleep in his room anymore.”

Thorne’s son is actually in the video -- playing himself! Also featured in the video is hotshot gunslinger Damiano Christian playing the boyfriend-turned-werewolf. Christian has been performing live with Sacred Oath on their Twelve Bells at Midnight tour for the last 18 months as a third guitarist, keyboardist and backing vocalist.

Twelve Bells is the band’s eighth studio album and tenth overall. A NYC show on the recent tour was recorded and an announcement of a live album release is expected.