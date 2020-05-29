Exclusive: SAINTS OF DEATH Premiere “Repentance” Video

Vancouver's Saints of Death have a new album “Ascend To The Throne” coming out on July 10, 2020 via Head Rattle Productions INC, and in anticipation they are premiering today on BraveWords the first single “Repentance”.

“Ascend To The Throne”, to be released on HeadRattle Productions, is a seven track ripping and cohesive album and the second in the Saints of Death repertoire following the 2015 self-titled EP. With a different lineup than the debut effort, Saints Of Death now boasts a more robust group that is tighter, more aggressive, and more melodic than ever before along with still featuring their signature sound of having two bassists. They quote about the new lineup:

“This album has been a long time coming, and we cannot wait to get it into the ears of our fans. Our current lineup has been together since 2018 and we have really gelled as friends and as band members. Naturally with this kind of chemistry going on, it was finally time to record a new album.”

Loud and crushing, Saints Of Death has been evolving over the years and they are looking forward to what the future has in store for them, they say about the new single:

“The single is about the problems we all face day to day. It’s about the struggles we deal with within our own minds. Sometimes you become your own worst enemy, self-sabotage, or doubt yourself. The struggles with mental health we all deal with in different ways and this song is about finding repentance amongst the dark.”

Comprising tracks that the band has wanted to release for a long time, it has been a waiting game until the right guys were in line to bring them to fruition. Now, the wait is now over and Saints of Death is primed to kick some ass.

For fans of Pantera, DevilDriver, and Arch Enemy: Saints Of Death is the double bass attack you need to listen to now.

Tracklisting:

“Call Of The Kings”

“Ascend To The Throne”

“Watching Me Die”

“God Can’t Help You Now”

“Repentance”

“You Can’t Run”

“Soldiers Of Metal”