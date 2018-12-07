Exclusive: SEVEN THORNS Premiere “Beneath A Crescent Moon” Video

Seven Thorns, the finest heavy/power metal band ever to come out of Denmark, are releasing the "Beneath A Crescent Moon" video exclusively through BraveWords! The single comes from the upcoming album Symphony Of Shadows; which will be out on December 14th through Mighty Music.

The band comments on the video:

"When Gabriel (Tuxen, guitar) came up with the riff and the first rough drafts of ‘Beneath A Crescent Moon’, we immediately felt it had potential as a single. It’s a strong, catchy melody and a heavy riff, and it gets stuck in your head and stays there! The song is about love, and about the freedom to choose for yourself in life. We don’t care what cultural, religious or other reasons people use to oppress others, we are against it. Everybody should have the freedom to choose for themselves, without the fear of oppression, especially from their closest family and friends, but also from society in general. In the video, you see a young girl in love, whose nightmares are of violence and oppression because of her love. But don’t worry, it has a happy ending.”

Seven Thorns, begins a new chapter, with the release of their third album Symphony Of Shadows. Spicing up their sound with heavier, darker influences like Symphony X and Adagio, they still remember their roots in neo-classical and classic power metal in the vein of Helloween and Stratovarius. The result is strong, catchy melodies, high-end technical musicianship and a massive, dark and rich sound, and the nine tracks will leave the listener gasping for air yet yearning for more.

In the words of composer and guitarist Gabriel Tuxen: “We wanted to make an album that was FUN for us to play on stage, and one that will entertain our fanbase as well as people who see us for the first time. I think we succeeded, and more”.

To enhance the darkness and heaviness of the album, Seven Thorns worked with famed producer Tue Madsen. He turned out to be the perfect partner to make the vision come alive, making sure that every detail in the complex soundscapes stand out clearly, still creating a wall of sound full of pummeling bass drums, heavy guitars and soaring solos that will satisfy even the most demanding shred-fetishist.

Centered on the virtuoso talents of guitarist and main composer Gabriel Tuxen, keyboard player Asger Nielsen, and with the charismatic voice and persona Björn Asking handling the vocals, the ambitious melodies and songs easily come alive. The low end is kept tight and heavy by bassist Mads Molbaek and everything is paced forward hard and fast by drummer and band mastermind Lars Borup.

(Photo by: Terkel Christensen/ Aggressive Artwork)