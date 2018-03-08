Exclusive: SHADYGROVE Featuring ELVENKING, SOUND STORM, EVENOIRE Members Debut "Scarlet Wood" Music Video

Featuring members of Elvenking, Evenoire, and Sound Storm, Italy’s Shadygrove will be releasing their debut album, In The Heart Of Scarlet Wood, via Rockshots Records on April 6th. Fans of Blackmore’s Night and Loreena McKennitt will find much to love on this debut album with its acoustic heaviness being truly original and special. Shadygrove make music as fresh as tomorrow’s dawn.

“Folk, ethnic, acoustic Celtic pop. We are trying to bring the popular music of our regions, mixed with Celtic and Medieval music, to a more modern view without altering its soul. We write very evocative songs to guide the listener on a journey to where nature still rules.” says violinist Fabio ‘Lethien’ Polo.

Vocalist Lisy Stefanoni adds: “We love the different styles of folk music and the various approaches of the main musicians. We also love the Celtic music. In the metal genre, folk metal inspires us the most. We listen to bands like Eluveitie, In Extremo, also symphonic projects like Ayreon and The Gentle Storm. Those who love folk-metal will certainly appreciate our songs because we all come from that musical background. We take our fans on a journey to a place where myths are real and there is evidence of the magic forces of our planet. In this world the listener can meet legendary creatures walking into enchanted landscapes or see ancient rituals happening.”

Teaming up with BraveWords, Shadygrove are premiering their new video for the first single "Scarlet Wood". Watch below.

In The Heart Of Scarlet Wood is set for release via Rockshots Records on April 6th and is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Scarlet Wood"

"My Silver Seal"

"The Port Of Lisbon"

"Eve Of Love"

"This Is The Night"

"Cydonia"

"Northern Lights"

"Let The Candle Burn"

"Queen Of Amber"

"Scarlet Wood" video:

Shadygrove is:

Lisy Stefanoni - Vocals, Flute

Fabio “Lethien” Polo - Violin

Matteo Comar - Guitar

Elena Crolle - Keyboards

Davide Papa - Bass

Simone Morettin - Drums, Ethnic Percussions