Exclusive: SHIRAZ LANE Release Official Video For New Single "Broken Into Pieces"

Finland’s Shiraz Lane have released an official music video for their new stand alone single, "Broken Into Pieces", exclusively via BraveWords. The band has issued the following statement regarding the track:

"'Broken Into Pieces' is the product of a fruitful collaboration with multiple musical talents. On this specific track we had the pleasure of working with and including insight from Jean Beauvoir, Per Aldeheim and Joonas Parkkonen, who helped us squeeze out the full potential of the composition. The song has a dark flavoured mood along with the unquestionable Shiraz hit factor introduced in the chorus. The track will surely be one of the hard rock songs to remember from this decade."

Video director Ville Juurikkala comments:

"This was a great project! The song is great and the guys are so nice to work with. It also helped a lot with the video that their bassist Joel is a professional video maker, so it was easy to plan everything with them. I think we managed to make some great ideas all in all, and fortunately we got Pyroman Finland to execute our crazy ideas."

Shiraz Lane is currently working on a new full length album. It's not known at this time if "Broken Into Pieces" will be included on the record.

For information and updates go to the band's official Facebook page here.