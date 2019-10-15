Exclusive: SIGHT OF EMPTINESS Premiers “Futura” Single

Costa Rica's finest metal export return with their second single, “Futura”, taken from the forthcoming EP: Redemption, produced and mixed by Thomas "Plec" Johansson at Multi-Grammy, gold and platinum award winning mixing/mastering studio, The Panic Room, Skövde, Sweden. (Soilwork, Watain, Mayhem, Scar Symmetry). BraveWords is premiering this blistering new track; check it out below:

The band commented about the new single: “Think again! Reality is not enough anymore, nothing is what it seems... Pleasure People®: Offering something useful to society since 2066. Let’s watch these motherfuckers eating themselves tonight! Place your bets and tune us in your favorite platform."

Commented producer Thomas "Plec" Johansson, about working with the band once again: "Sight Of Emptiness, Costa Rica's finest! It's now time to release their strongest material to date... This is not just the next step, it's a new dimension. This stuff just blew my head clean off!”

Officially Sight of Emptiness has been around since 2005, and they have managed to land some important shows locally and internationally; handpicked by the following bands to open their shows in Costa Rica: Black Sabbath, Slayer, Megadeth, Amon Amarth. Dark Tranquillity, At the Gates, Obituary, Accept and many more. Also, Sight of Emptiness was honored to be invited to play at the Grand Opening Week of the New National Stadium in Costa Rica & the almighty Bloodstock Festival in the UK in 2007 (Main Stage) & 2012 (Sophie Lancaster Stage).

The band joined forces with Canadian technical death masters Gorguts, Brazilian kings of violence, Krisiun and the UK's new sensation Bloodshot Dawn for a tour in Japan in November 2014 as part of Extreme Metal Over Japan third edition.

Sight Of Emptiness is:

Eduardo Chacón

Andrés Castro

Esteban Monestel

Gabriel Arias